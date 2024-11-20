Sign up
Previous
202 / 365
Orb
Sculpture by Spanish artist SpY. Location: Place des arts (Performing arts centre), Montreal. Click here for more details and a picture of the Orb at night:
https://placedesarts.com/en/event/orb
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
1
0
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
703
photos
53
followers
28
following
55% complete
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Yellow Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
17th November 2024 1:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
theme-november2024
Lesley
ace
This is so good.
November 20th, 2024
