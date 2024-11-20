Previous
Orb by zilli
Orb

Sculpture by Spanish artist SpY. Location: Place des arts (Performing arts centre), Montreal. Click here for more details and a picture of the Orb at night: https://placedesarts.com/en/event/orb
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Lesley ace
This is so good.
November 20th, 2024  
