220 / 365
Canada as 51st State of the U.S.A.
Image for WWYD Challenge.
Trump suggests Canada become 51st state…:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-suggests-canada-become-51st-state-after-trudeau-said-tariff-would-kill-economy-sources
and here:
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/canada-has-long-faced-calls-to-join-the-u-s-a-short-history-of-saying/article_3fc57b5e-b18d-11ef-adce-a7104114dfc7.html
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Album
Yellow Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
10th August 2024 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
wwyd-234
