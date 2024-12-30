Sign up
234 / 365
Gracious Stranger
There was a photo shoot going on in Central Park, New York. I asked her for permission to take her photo and this was her response. Thank you, Stranger!
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
0
0
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Photo Details
Album
NY
Tags
zilli-for2024
