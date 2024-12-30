Previous
Next
Gracious Stranger by zilli
234 / 365

Gracious Stranger

There was a photo shoot going on in Central Park, New York. I asked her for permission to take her photo and this was her response. Thank you, Stranger!
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact