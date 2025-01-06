Previous
Deciphering the abstract by zilli
Deciphering the abstract

Artwork by Daniel Langevin ( http://daniellangevin.com/)

“To understand abstract art, you need two things: an open mind and a wandering imagination.” More on understanding abstract art here: https://www.markhumes.gallery/blogs/mark-humes-gallery-magazine/a-beginners-guide-to-understanding-abstract-art
