Previous
243 / 365
Deciphering the abstract
Artwork by Daniel Langevin (
http://daniellangevin.com/)
“To understand abstract art, you need two things: an open mind and a wandering imagination.” More on understanding abstract art here:
https://www.markhumes.gallery/blogs/mark-humes-gallery-magazine/a-beginners-guide-to-understanding-abstract-art
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Zilli~
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Album
Yellow Sandbox
Taken
6th January 2025 5:04am
Privacy
Tags
zilli-for2025
Tracy
ace
Interesting POV.
January 6th, 2025
