The Bridge by zilli
292 / 365

The Bridge

Artist challenge. Inspired by Pierre Bonnard’s Pont des arts: https://www.wikiart.org/en/pierre-bonnard/the-pont-des-arts-1905
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
80% complete

Beverley ace
Amazingly beautiful…
March 30th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn
March 30th, 2025  
