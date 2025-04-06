What next?

Sign up
298 / 365
COMA (curse of the modern age) challenge. To smell good, everywhere. Deodorant for the whole body.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
1
0
Zilli~
@zilli
Tags
zilli-for2025
,
curse-11
amyK
ace
One company came out with this in the US and all of a sudden every deodorant company has the same idea…do we really need deodorant for every inch….? :)
April 11th, 2025
