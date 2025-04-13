Sign up
302 / 365
Living in a bubble
Inspired by these photos:
https://www.itsnicethat.com/articles/rosie-clements-pure-semblance-photography-project-230924
Unedited version of street artwork here:
https://365project.org/zilli/nature/2025-04-14
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
3
2
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1051
photos
58
followers
29
following
83% complete
Views
8
8
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
Yellow Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
13th April 2025 4:06pm
Tags
etsooi-65
,
zilli-for2025
,
mundane-bubblewrap
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That is SO cool 👌
April 13th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
super artwork
April 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Aaa very creative…cool shot
April 13th, 2025
