Wind-powered kinetic sculpture by zilli
Wind-powered kinetic sculpture

Di-Octo II by Anthony Howe, Montreal.

More here: https://www.concordia.ca/cunews/offices/vpaer/aar/2017/09/28/di-octo-mesmerizing-kinetic-and-unique.html
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Zilli~

@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Chrissie ace
Fabulous
June 7th, 2025  
Brigette ace
fascinating
June 7th, 2025  
