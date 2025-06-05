Sign up
Previous
350 / 365
Wind-powered kinetic sculpture
Di-Octo II by Anthony Howe, Montreal.
More here:
https://www.concordia.ca/cunews/offices/vpaer/aar/2017/09/28/di-octo-mesmerizing-kinetic-and-unique.html
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
2
2
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1174
photos
62
followers
34
following
95% complete
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
348
476
477
349
350
478
479
480
Views
9
9
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
Yellow Sandbox
Taken
7th June 2025 4:43pm
Tags
zilli-for2025
Chrissie
ace
Fabulous
June 7th, 2025
Brigette
ace
fascinating
June 7th, 2025
