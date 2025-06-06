Previous
Inukshuk by zilli
Inukshuk

With this installation, the Inuk artist Jusipi Naluktuk speaks of ancestral memory. An extension of the word inuk (man), inukshuk literally means "that which acts in man's place." Of various shapes and sizes, inuksuit (the plural form of inukshuk) consist of stacked un-sculpted stones. Sometimes guides, sometimes points of reference or markers, these messengers can be found by the hundreds in all the territories inhabited by the Inuit peoples. This one, with an anthropomorphic shape, is composed of some 200 stones and was first built on the island of Naqsaluk, off Inukjuak in Nunavik. ~ https://artpublicmontreal.ca/en/oeuvre/inukshuk/
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Interesting piece and history, It seems that every culture has a way of marking the roads. Around here a bent branch on a very old tree is usually a marker made by the Native Americans.
June 8th, 2025  
