Previous
Next
Other people’s homes by zilli
358 / 365

Other people’s homes

See pictures of other people’s homes published in The Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/gallery/2023/nov/26/sandy-weir-instagram-other-peoples-homes-book
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
I like the way these buildings seem piled on top of each other. Thanks for the link--fascinating homes!
June 16th, 2025  
Dave ace
Interesting. It made me think of the novel Gormenghast.
June 16th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
super POV
June 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact