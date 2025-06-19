Previous
To avoid crashing out by zilli
To avoid crashing out

Having a hissy fit is out. Having a tantrum is out. Acting out is out. Crashing out is in. See: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2025/jun/18/crashing-out-gen-z-perfect-term-unstable-era
19th June 2025

