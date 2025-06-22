Previous
The design of everyday things: Guitars by zilli
Photo 366

The design of everyday things: Guitars

Inspired by this book: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Design_of_Everyday_Things
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact