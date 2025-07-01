Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 375
Billion-year old rock
Location: Yorkville park, Toronto.
More about:
1. the Rock here:
https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/the-yorkville-rock-toronto-ontario
2. the Canadian Shield here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canadian_Shield
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1244
photos
64
followers
35
following
102% complete
View this month »
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
Latest from all albums
364
502
373
374
503
365
504
375
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Yellow Sandbox
Taken
28th June 2025 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2025
Jessica Eby
ace
This place is in a book I have of the Top 150 Unusual Things to See in Ontario. It's funny, I've lived around an hour away from TO my whole life, and I still haven't gone to see this rock (actually, it's not the only TO thing in the book that's like that)!
Anyway, cool pic of it! I hope you enjoyed your visit!
July 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Anyway, cool pic of it! I hope you enjoyed your visit!