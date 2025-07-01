Previous
Billion-year old rock by zilli
Billion-year old rock

Location: Yorkville park, Toronto.

1. the Rock here: https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/the-yorkville-rock-toronto-ontario

2. the Canadian Shield here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canadian_Shield
Jessica Eby
This place is in a book I have of the Top 150 Unusual Things to See in Ontario. It's funny, I've lived around an hour away from TO my whole life, and I still haven't gone to see this rock (actually, it's not the only TO thing in the book that's like that)!

Anyway, cool pic of it! I hope you enjoyed your visit!
