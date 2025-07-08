Previous
The scarcity mindset by zilli
Photo 382

The scarcity mindset

On scarcity: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scarcity_(social_psychology)
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact