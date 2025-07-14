Previous
Jack’s got your back by zilli
Jack’s got your back

Location: Jack Layton ferry terminal, Toronto. More here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Layton_Ferry_Terminal

About Jack Layton, Canadian politician: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Layton
