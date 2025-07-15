Lawrence of Arabia’s sandals

The description by Bata Shoe Museum reads as follows:
'Transgressive'
Belief in a strict gender binary, heterosexual normativity, and racial superiority deeply influenced criminal theory in the 19th century. Deviation from these 'norms' could lead to accusations of indecency as well as criminal persecution. The wearing of sandals by men, for example, was seen as a queering of social norms. This pair was worn by the British intelligence officer Thomas Edward Lawrence. His service during the Arab war against Ottoman rule and his adoption of Arab dress earned him the nickname Lawrence of Arabia. It also caused his national allegiances and sexuality to frequently be called into question.