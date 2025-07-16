Previous
Togetherness in their final resting place by zilli
Photo 390

Togetherness in their final resting place

Chinese section. Other sections include those for Japanese, Portuguese, Italians, Serbians,…
See ‘Welcoming cultural communities’ on this page: https://www.cimetierenotredamedesneiges.ca/en/history-and-heritage
Zilli~

@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Dorothy ace
I read the article, very interesting. Thank you.
July 16th, 2025  
