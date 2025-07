Murakami x Vans Skull Blue, 2015, Bata Show Museum Collection.Alter Murakami declared his devotion to the Vans slip-on in 2013, the brand reached out to him and invited him to collaborate. For one of the releases, Murakami chose his famous skulls to be featured on the uppers. The pattern of rolling skulls is suggestive of both Western vanitas imagery and Buddhist concepts of ukiyo, the “floating world”, where all is merely transitory - symbolism, perhaps perfect for a pair of sneakers.About the artist Takashi Murakami: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Takashi_Murakami