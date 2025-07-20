Previous
On the campus by zilli
Photo 394

On the campus

University of St.-Michael’s College Toronto
More here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_St._Michael%27s_College
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact