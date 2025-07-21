Previous
Inuit art exhibition: Mary Paningajak by zilli
Photo 395

Inuit art exhibition: Mary Paningajak

Window decals.
About the artist: https://nunavikstta.com/artists/mary-paningajak-alaku/
Zilli~

@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Beverley ace
Lovely capture
July 21st, 2025  
