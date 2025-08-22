Previous
Why…

… ruin a beautiful mural?

On the root causes of vandalism: https://www.vandalstop.com/exploring-the-root-causes-of-vandalism
August 22nd, 2025  
Suzanne
THanks for posting the article. Your photo raises for me all kinds of interesting questions about the relationship between street art and graffiti which I see being at different ends of a continuum.

Street art is usually images, or installations, or sculptures done with permission and often commissioned to enhance particular spaces or streetscapes. Street art is usually appealing in some way, often eye catching and interesting.

Grafitti, on the other hand, seems often to be more about tags or sometimes random lettering. Some graffiti is really clever and artistic, but graffiti can also be invasive and damaging of people's property or public spaces, as well as visually intrusive and often an expression of urban grunge. Often it is pure vandalism as in your photo. I think that graffiti, particularly, raises issues of ownership because often it's done without any sort of permissions and often on buildings/structures which may already be dangerous to access.

Your photo is, I think an excellent illustration of the tensions and conflicts in this area.

Sorry to be so long winded. BTW where is this photo taken?


August 22nd, 2025  
