Previous
Photo 434
Art in the Angrignon station
Les boîtes vivantes by Shelley Miller, 2022.
More about the two murals here:
https://www.shelleymillerstudio.com/boites-vivantes
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
3
2
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Tags
zilli-for2025
Diane
ace
Amazing murals! Thanks for the link.
August 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful murals
August 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Intriguing
August 31st, 2025
