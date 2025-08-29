Previous
Art in the Angrignon station by zilli
Photo 434

Art in the Angrignon station

Les boîtes vivantes by Shelley Miller, 2022.

More about the two murals here: https://www.shelleymillerstudio.com/boites-vivantes
Diane ace
Amazing murals! Thanks for the link.
August 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful murals
August 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Intriguing
August 31st, 2025  
