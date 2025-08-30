Previous
The Samuel-de-Champlain bridge by zilli
Photo 435

The Samuel-de-Champlain bridge

Montreal

More here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samuel-De_Champlain_Bridge
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Annie D ace
Lovely scene with the bridge
September 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely bridge
September 1st, 2025  
