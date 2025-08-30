Sign up
Photo 435
The Samuel-de-Champlain bridge
Montreal
More here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samuel-De_Champlain_Bridge
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Tags
zilli-for2025
Annie D
ace
Lovely scene with the bridge
September 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
What a lovely bridge
September 1st, 2025
