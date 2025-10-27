Sign up
Photo 487
“Traces”
by Eva Lapka, 2011. Location: Visual Arts Centre, Montreal.
See more of her works here:
https://www.evalapka.com/
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Blue Sandbox
Taken
27th October 2025 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2025
,
street-art-28
