Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 499
Brain rot
Brain rot - term used by Henri David Thoreau, Pope Francis, etc. More here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brain_rot
Harmful effects of gaming:
https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/the-health-effects-of-too-much-gaming-2020122221645
For the COMA (curse of the modern world) challenge
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1719
photos
70
followers
33
following
136% complete
View this month »
491
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
Latest from all albums
627
496
628
497
498
629
630
499
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Blue Sandbox
Taken
8th November 2025 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2025
,
coma-18
Beverley
ace
Brings back memories…
November 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close