Brain rot by zilli
Photo 499

Brain rot

Brain rot - term used by Henri David Thoreau, Pope Francis, etc. More here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brain_rot

Harmful effects of gaming: https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/the-health-effects-of-too-much-gaming-2020122221645

For the COMA (curse of the modern world) challenge
9th November 2025

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
136% complete

Beverley ace
Brings back memories…
November 9th, 2025  
