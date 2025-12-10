Sign up
Previous
Photo 516
December words: Preparation
On the Menu - Montreal Restaurant Story:
https://www.musee-mccord-stewart.ca/en/exhibitions/on-the-menu-montreal-restaurant-story/
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Zilli~
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Tags
dec25words
zilli-for2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat collage and presentation
December 10th, 2025
