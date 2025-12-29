Previous
“Give peace a chance” by zilli
Photo 536

“Give peace a chance”

The song: https://youtu.be/w_SEEv5DQq4?si=yvmMw2KcGWEwJqHq

Photos taken at the Queen Elizabeth hotel where the eponymous song was recorded during John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s bed-in in Montreal: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bed-in#Montreal_bed-in
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautiful collage for a fabulous song!
December 29th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
A beautiful collage with special words
December 29th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great collage
December 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact