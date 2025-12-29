Sign up
Previous
Photo 536
“Give peace a chance”
The song:
https://youtu.be/w_SEEv5DQq4?si=yvmMw2KcGWEwJqHq
Photos taken at the Queen Elizabeth hotel where the eponymous song was recorded during John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s bed-in in Montreal:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bed-in#Montreal_bed-in
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
3
3
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Tags
zilli-for2025
Diana
ace
A beautiful collage for a fabulous song!
December 29th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
A beautiful collage with special words
December 29th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great collage
December 29th, 2025
