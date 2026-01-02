Previous
Next
SNAFU by zilli
Photo 537

SNAFU

For the WWYD challenge: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51718/wwyd-244-is-on-the-move!

SNAFU: Situation normal, all fouled up.

Photo from the page: “Various Canadian Warships Photographs” : https://www.worldnavalships.com/forums/attachments/1/1/2/9/5/35767.attach
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact