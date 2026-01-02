Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 537
SNAFU
For the WWYD challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51718/wwyd-244-is-on-the-move!
SNAFU: Situation normal, all fouled up.
Photo from the page: “Various Canadian Warships Photographs” :
https://www.worldnavalships.com/forums/attachments/1/1/2/9/5/35767.attach
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1852
photos
71
followers
36
following
147% complete
View this month »
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
538
Latest from all albums
536
683
508
684
685
537
538
686
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Blue Sandbox
Taken
3rd January 2026 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2026
,
wwyd-244
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close