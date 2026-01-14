Sign up
Previous
Photo 549
Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall
More here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sun_Yat-sen_Memorial_Hall_(Taipei)
About Sun Yat-sen:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sun_Yat-sen
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1890
photos
75
followers
36
following
150% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Blue Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
19th January 2026 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2026
