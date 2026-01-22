Previous
Fo Guan Shan Buddha Museum and Monastery 4 by zilli
Fo Guan Shan Buddha Museum and Monastery 4

The museum: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fo_Guang_Shan_Buddha_Museum
The monastery: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fo_Guang_Shan_Monastery
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Christine Sztukowski ace
This is awesome architecture
January 26th, 2026  
