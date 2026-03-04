Sign up
Photo 565
Bobby Trolley
Joe Colombo, 1970. Produced by Bieffeplast, Padua, Italy. Location: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
More information here:
https://inform.ca/shop/product/boby-trolley-large/?variant=6242
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
2
0
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Corinne C
ace
Great contrast and beautiful object
March 7th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Very useful they are too…. Love the colour…
March 7th, 2026
