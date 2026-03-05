Previous
Constellation of Knowledge by zilli
Photo 566

Constellation of Knowledge

Kent Monkman. 2022. Acrylic on canvas. Temporary exhibition, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

In this scene, multiple generations of Ancestors, gather in the spirit world. Miss Chief, holding a sacred eagle feather, reminds us of the time-bending, relational and intergenerational nature of our connections within kinship constellations. Miss Chief offers this teaching: “Remember that you are of this world, of the stars, rocks, water, earth, and sky. You are also of many other worlds, worlds of expansiveness and beauty which you cannot imagine. You are the medicine you need.”

About the artist: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kent_Monkman
More of his works here: https://www.kentmonkman.com/
5th March 2026

