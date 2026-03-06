Previous
Bobby Trolley by zilli
Bobby Trolley

Joe Colombo, 1970. ABS, steel. Produced by Bieffeplast, Padua, Italy. Location: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

More information here: https://inform.ca/shop/product/boby-trolley-large/?variant=6242
Corinne C ace
Great contrast and beautiful object
March 7th, 2026  
