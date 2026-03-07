Previous
House plant by zilli
Photo 568

House plant

7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful and new to me plant! I just had to check it on Google lens which says it is a Kalanchoe-Double flower Agnes.
March 9th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks for the info! Quite a tongue twister ;)
March 9th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely👍
March 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact