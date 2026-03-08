Previous
La Mamma Armchair and Ottoman by zilli
Photo 569

La Mamma Armchair and Ottoman

Gaetano Pesce. Up 5 and Up 6 from the series Up, 1969. Examples of 1984. Location: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

More about the designer and his works: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaetano_Pesce

The story behind the iconic feminist design: https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/the-story-behind-gaetano-pesces-iconic-armchair
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Zilli~

@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
