Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 569
La Mamma Armchair and Ottoman
Gaetano Pesce. Up 5 and Up 6 from the series Up, 1969. Examples of 1984. Location: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
More about the designer and his works:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaetano_Pesce
The story behind the iconic feminist design:
https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/the-story-behind-gaetano-pesces-iconic-armchair
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1997
photos
74
followers
38
following
155% complete
View this month »
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
Latest from all albums
747
566
748
567
568
749
750
569
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Rainbow month
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2026
,
rainbow-2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close