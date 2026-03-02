Sign up
Previous
Photo 570
La Mamma Armchair and Ottoman
Gaetano Pesce. Up 5 and Up 6 from the series Up, 1969. Examples of 1984. Location: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
More about the designer and his works:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaetano_Pesce
The story behind the iconic feminist design:
https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/the-story-behind-gaetano-pesces-iconic-armchair
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
