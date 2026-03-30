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Almost Green by zilli
Photo 590

Almost Green

😑 Inspired by R.S.’s dripping paint images! Use of AI for the paint.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Cool effect- at first I thought they were some fancy new hybrid!
March 30th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
March 30th, 2026  
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