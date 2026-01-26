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Orange by zilli
Photo 591

Orange

Part of the Fo Guan Shan monastery, Taiwan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fo_Guang_Shan_Monastery

The colour orange: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orange_(colour)
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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