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Gold leaves by zilli
Photo 606

Gold leaves

Dome of a mausoleum in Samarkand
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very Beautiful...
April 13th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
So pretty and intricate.
April 13th, 2026  
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