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Silhouetted mulberry leaves by zilli
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Silhouetted mulberry leaves

21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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Diana ace
Lovely with the serrated edges.
April 21st, 2026  
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