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Watercolour Doodles: Day 19 by zilli
Photo 701

Watercolour Doodles: Day 19

Magazine page/cover doodling.

Inspired by the artworks here: 1. https://blog.spoongraphics.co.uk/articles/fun-magazine-cover-doodle-art-by-ana-strumpf-hattie-stewart

2. https://www.skillshare.com/en/classes/magazine-figure-doodles/2102811776
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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