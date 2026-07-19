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Watercolour Doodles: Day 20 by zilli
Photo 702

Watercolour Doodles: Day 20

‘History is written by the victors’ by Kent Monkman.

Magazine page/cover doodling:

1. https://blog.spoongraphics.co.uk/articles/fun-magazine-cover-doodle-art-by-ana-strumpf-hattie-stewart

2. https://www.skillshare.com/en/classes/magazine-figure-doodles/2102811776

20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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John Falconer ace
Nicely done. That’s how I feel sometimes
July 19th, 2026  
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