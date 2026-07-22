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Previous
Photo 705
Watercolour Doodles: Day 23
Inspired by neurographic art principles:
https://www.vanvaf.com/post/the-benefits-of-neurographic-art
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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Watercolour doodles
Taken
21st July 2026 6:25pm
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Dorothy
ace
Very cheerful. I hope that’s they way you are feeling today and every day.
July 22nd, 2026
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