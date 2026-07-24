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Previous
Photo 708
Watercolour Doodles: Day 26
Those that didn’t make it through quality control! Harder than it looks in the video below 😂
‘Doodles in the clouds’:
https://youtu.be/Wt2sRXw8_xU?si=3jinmo8YA1fH3JgX
Okay, get inspired watching this video by Amy Maricle, author of Draw yourself calm:
https://youtu.be/WbMT5zE4eQ4?si=7EKH4Qll-LYROTUc
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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Watercolour doodles
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24th July 2026 8:06am
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