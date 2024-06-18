In transit

Transitional Spaces, fabric sculptures, by Do Ho Suh. Below is the museum description of the artwork (edited for concision):



'I see life as a passageway with no fixed beginning or destination.' Do Ho Suh



The central purple structure replicates the details and dimensions of the entrance hall from the artist's home in London. The two green sculptures are sections from the corridor of the Berlin apartment building Do Ho stayed in during 2009. Based on precise measurements and, more recently, 3D scans of each location, the sculptures are lightweight, transportable versions of places where the artist has lived.



Fabricated using traditional Korean sewing methods, these 'hubs', as Do Ho terms them, are transitional spaces - corridors, entrances and hallways. They are the building's connective tissue: their doors are open, creating a sensation of continuous motion through these linked passageways, erasing the real geographic distance that separates them.



Do Ho explains: 'Traditional Korean architecture is much more porous than in the West - there is less rigidity to the separation of the rooms, and the outside world is much more integrated: sounds travel; doors or windows become walls; you feel the temperature of your external surroundings keenly; the spaces themselves are reconfigured throughout the day and night. That porous quality all feeds into this sculpture and it's partly why the translucency of the fabric is key.



