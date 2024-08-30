Previous
Next
Piazza della conserve by zilli
97 / 365

Piazza della conserve

Square of Conserves. Read about the ice house in the picture here: https://visitcesenatico.it/pointofinterests/piazza-delle-conserve/
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Nice scene. I love that stone floor.
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise