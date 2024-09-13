Sign up
111 / 365
"Between mountain and sea"
Sculpture by Philip Dommen, Bodo, Norway, 2004
https://www.philippdommen.com/bod%C3%B8-torg.html
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
