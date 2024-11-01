Sign up
167 / 365
Not Squirrel Nutkin
November theme: About me. Suffice to say that we go way back.
About Beatrix Potter’s The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Tale_of_Squirrel_Nutkin
The ebook:
https://www.gutenberg.org/files/14872/14872-h/14872-h.htm
Read aloud:
https://youtu.be/FTG5SlsSkkI?feature=shared
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
646
photos
52
followers
28
following
45% complete
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
181
294
166
182
295
167
183
296
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Red Sandbox
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
theme-november2024
