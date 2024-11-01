Previous
Not Squirrel Nutkin by zilli
167 / 365

Not Squirrel Nutkin

November theme: About me. Suffice to say that we go way back.

About Beatrix Potter’s The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Tale_of_Squirrel_Nutkin

The ebook: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/14872/14872-h/14872-h.htm

Read aloud: https://youtu.be/FTG5SlsSkkI?feature=shared
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise