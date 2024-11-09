Sign up
175 / 365
“Sculptures”
Artwork by Bernard Chaudron, 1988. The human figures on the sculptures represent metro users, according to the information on the website.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
Photo Details
Album
Red Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
6th November 2024 1:31pm
Tags
owo-7
,
zilli-for2024
