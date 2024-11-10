Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
176 / 365
The Heart Called “After the Flood”
Artwork by Jim Dine, 2011. More about the artist’s relationship to hearts and Pinocchio here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Dine
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
673
photos
52
followers
27
following
48% complete
View this month »
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Latest from all albums
190
303
191
304
175
305
176
192
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Red Sandbox
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
street-art-19
Dave
ace
Wonderful find
November 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close