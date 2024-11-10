Previous
The Heart Called “After the Flood” by zilli
The Heart Called “After the Flood”

Artwork by Jim Dine, 2011. More about the artist’s relationship to hearts and Pinocchio here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Dine
Zilli~

@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
Dave ace
Wonderful find
November 10th, 2024  
